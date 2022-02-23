Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,495.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $261.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

