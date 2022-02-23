Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given New CHF 1,520 Price Target at UBS Group

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Straumann currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,770.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. 50,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,949. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. Straumann has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

