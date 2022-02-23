Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by 205.5% over the last three years.
RGR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 231,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $92.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
