Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by 205.5% over the last three years.

RGR stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 231,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $92.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

