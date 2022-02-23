Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of RGR stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 232,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,567. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,957,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

