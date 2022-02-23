Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 311126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

FUJHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating ) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

