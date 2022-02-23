Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 311126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
FUJHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.
Subaru Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)
Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.
