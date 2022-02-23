Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

OTCMKTS SMMCF traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

