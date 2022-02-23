Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,472 shares of company stock worth $268,782,448 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,146. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $359.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

