Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. 39,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,611,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.