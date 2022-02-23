Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have commented on SNCY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,344 shares of company stock worth $2,200,119 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

