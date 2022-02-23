SUN (old) (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0266

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

