SUN (SUN) Tops One Day Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.59 or 0.06996399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,703.72 or 1.00380822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049451 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.