Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.98

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.98 and traded as high as C$38.10. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$37.09, with a volume of 29,411,844 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$54.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

