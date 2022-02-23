Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 2,439,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

