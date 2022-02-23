SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.87.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SunPower by 86.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 22.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 922.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 25.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

