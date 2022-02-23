Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.34

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 56823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,590,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

