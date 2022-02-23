Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.90% of Super League Gaming worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 110.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $106,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Mark Jung bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 68,735 shares of company stock worth $168,707 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.