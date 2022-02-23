Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.0% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 813,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.