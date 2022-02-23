SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $17,629.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,247,961 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

