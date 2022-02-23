Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.64 and traded as high as C$3.48. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 27,933 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$90.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

