Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.64 and traded as high as C$3.48. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 27,933 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$90.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

