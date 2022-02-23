SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 4% higher against the dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $289,144.80 and approximately $32.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

