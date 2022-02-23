Suresh K. Durgam Sells 4,177 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.