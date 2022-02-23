Suresh K. Durgam Sells 4,177 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
