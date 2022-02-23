Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

