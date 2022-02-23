Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

