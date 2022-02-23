Susquehanna Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,750.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,821.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $887.86 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $873.40 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,439.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

