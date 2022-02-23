Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 102,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 902,713 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Suzano alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 85,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.