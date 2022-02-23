SVB Leerink Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $175.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.62. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

