Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.22

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 96437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.