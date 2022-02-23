SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27. SWK has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 245,267 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 156,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

