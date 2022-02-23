SYNC Network Trading Down 12.8% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $933.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00238071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,604,382 coins and its circulating supply is 123,696,998 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.