Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $783.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

