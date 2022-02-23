Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.
Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $783.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.57.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
