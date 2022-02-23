Synergy (SNRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Synergy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Synergy has a total market cap of $178,538.83 and $3.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synergy has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00230820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Synergy Profile

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Buying and Selling Synergy

