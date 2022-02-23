SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,555 shares of company stock worth $370,429 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

