Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $3,635,872.50 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34.

SNPS stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.94. 31,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,039. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

