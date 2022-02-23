Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $25,169,986.20 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.94. 31,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after buying an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.