Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SNPS stock opened at $289.47 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

