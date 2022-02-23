Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $289.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.14. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

