Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

Synopsys stock opened at $289.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.14. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.