Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 435 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SYYYF stock remained flat at $$6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24.

Synthomer Plc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of polymer products derived from petrochemical monomers. It offers coatings, construction, gloves, carpets, paper, adhesives, foam, and health and protection. The company operates through the Europe and North America, and Asia and Rest of the World segment.

