Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.44.

SYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.42. 43,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

