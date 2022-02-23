Taboola.com, Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $23,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $1,369,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $37,536,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
