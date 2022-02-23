Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) vs. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Financial Comparison

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

17.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 120.49%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.03%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.57 -$6.17 million N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 1.69 -$620,000.00 $0.39 40.92

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -7.14% 0.28% 0.13% Tactile Systems Technology 3.79% 6.32% 4.17%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Quipt Home Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.