Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

