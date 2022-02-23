Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $120.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.32.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
