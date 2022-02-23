Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $120.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.22.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.