Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $9.38

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.15. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 286 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,542,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

