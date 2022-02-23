Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

