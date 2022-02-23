Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lowered by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $194.79. The stock had a trading volume of 121,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

