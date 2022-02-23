TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $153.32

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.32 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 136.50 ($1.86). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 102,427 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.32. The company has a market capitalization of £60.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.
TClarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)
