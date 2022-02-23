TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $153.32

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.32 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 136.50 ($1.86). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 102,427 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.32. The company has a market capitalization of £60.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

TClarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

