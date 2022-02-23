TD Securities Boosts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $19.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.
SWIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 82,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
