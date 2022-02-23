TD Securities Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$24.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

CIX stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,061. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$16.63 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.91.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

