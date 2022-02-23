TD Securities Trims Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$25.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

